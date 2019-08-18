EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments Inc. 29 4.34 N/A -0.88 0.00 Fair Isaac Corporation 291 8.85 N/A 5.24 66.33

Demonstrates EVO Payments Inc. and Fair Isaac Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments Inc. 0.00% -50.2% -1.2% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9%

Liquidity

EVO Payments Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fair Isaac Corporation are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. EVO Payments Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for EVO Payments Inc. and Fair Isaac Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fair Isaac Corporation’s potential downside is -12.89% and its average price target is $305.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of EVO Payments Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.5% of Fair Isaac Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are EVO Payments Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Fair Isaac Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVO Payments Inc. 2.71% 5.21% 5.92% 24.53% 41.58% 26.15% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79%

For the past year EVO Payments Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Summary

Fair Isaac Corporation beats EVO Payments Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.