EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN)

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) and eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments Inc. 29 4.57 N/A -0.88 0.00 eGain Corporation 9 3.72 N/A 0.12 67.30

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments Inc. 0.00% -50.2% -1.2% eGain Corporation 0.00% 179.9% 6.8%

Liquidity

EVO Payments Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, eGain Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. eGain Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EVO Payments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 eGain Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

eGain Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus price target and a 21.21% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of EVO Payments Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.3% of eGain Corporation are owned by institutional investors. EVO Payments Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of eGain Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVO Payments Inc. 2.71% 5.21% 5.92% 24.53% 41.58% 26.15% eGain Corporation -4.68% -4.91% -20.62% 5.88% -41.36% 17.81%

Summary

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options. In addition, the company offers desktop applications consisting eGain Advisor Desktop, a desktop for customer service advisors in a digital world; eGain CallTrack call logging system; eGain Mail+Social, a application for processing inbound customer emails and providing email customer response; and eGain KnowledgeAgent, which empowers contact center agents with AI-powered knowledge management. Further, it eGain suite includes eGain Operational Analytics for businesses to monitor, measure, and manage their omnichannel contact center operation; eGain Secure Messaging that enables secure messaging for business with their customers; and eGain Notify, an application to deliver automatic reminders, alerts, and updates at various stages of the customer journey. Additionally, the company offers implementation, solution development, systems integration, and training services. It serves retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. eGain Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.