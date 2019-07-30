EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) Reaches $31.37 High on Jul, 30; Shorts at Black Knight (BKI) Lowered By 10.19%

The stock of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) reached all time high today, Jul, 30 and still has $32.94 target or 5.00% above today’s $31.37 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.57 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $32.94 PT is reached, the company will be worth $128.50M more. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 80,346 shares traded. EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) had a decrease of 10.19% in short interest. BKI’s SI was 2.09M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.19% from 2.32 million shares previously. With 857,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)’s short sellers to cover BKI’s short positions. The SI to Black Knight Inc’s float is 1.49%. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.62. About 40,450 shares traded. Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has risen 9.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BKI News: 07/05/2018 – BLACK KNIGHT INC BKI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.78, REV VIEW $1.12 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Black Knight’s Mortgage Monitor: Homes in Lowest Price Tiers Continue to See Greatest Appreciation, Tightest Affordability; 14/03/2018 – Fannie Mae Renews Agreement With Black Knight for DMRS Online Tool; Helps Servicers and Attorneys Report Default-Related Milestone Events; 08/05/2018 – BLACK KNIGHT INC BKI.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $54 FROM $53; 07/05/2018 – Black Knight 1Q Rev $270.3M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Black Knight Inc. Otlk To Positive; Debt Rated; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 11/05/2018 – BLACK KNIGHT INC BKI.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 07/05/2018 – Black Knight Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $530M-$545M; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk

Analysts await EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 136.11% or $0.49 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. EVOP’s profit will be $10.65M for 60.33 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by EVO Payments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

EVO Payments International, LLC provides merchant acquisition and payment processing services in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. It offers a portfolio of card-present and card-not-present payment solutions for various industry types and business sizes to facilitate merchants accepting credit, debit, prepaid, and other alternative payment types. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions include EMV, chip and signature enabled point-of-sale terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mobile POS solutions for mobile devices and tablets, online hosted payments and PSP for card-not-present bankcard, direct debit, and alternative payment scheme processing.

More notable recent EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EVO Payments to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BTIG steps to sidelines on Evo Payments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Visa (V) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat on Volume Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 46% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicom (OMC) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.