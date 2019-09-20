EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments Inc. 29 4.51 N/A -0.88 0.00 Tenable Holdings Inc. 28 7.62 N/A -0.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments Inc. 0.00% -50.2% -1.2% Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -20.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EVO Payments Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Tenable Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EVO Payments Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EVO Payments Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 83.9%. EVO Payments Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, Tenable Holdings Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVO Payments Inc. 2.71% 5.21% 5.92% 24.53% 41.58% 26.15% Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93%

For the past year EVO Payments Inc. was more bullish than Tenable Holdings Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.