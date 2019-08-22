EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Contrasting side by side

Both EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments Inc. 29 4.48 N/A -0.88 0.00 Pegasystems Inc. 69 6.32 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments Inc. 0.00% -50.2% -1.2% Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EVO Payments Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Pegasystems Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Pegasystems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EVO Payments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for EVO Payments Inc. and Pegasystems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Pegasystems Inc.’s potential upside is 17.62% and its consensus price target is $82.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EVO Payments Inc. and Pegasystems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 48.2% respectively. About 1.6% of EVO Payments Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVO Payments Inc. 2.71% 5.21% 5.92% 24.53% 41.58% 26.15% Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06%

For the past year EVO Payments Inc. was less bullish than Pegasystems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pegasystems Inc. beats EVO Payments Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.