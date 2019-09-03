EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Business Software & Services company, EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EVO Payments Inc. has 96.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.6% of EVO Payments Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has EVO Payments Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments Inc. 0.00% -50.20% -1.20% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares EVO Payments Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments Inc. N/A 29 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for EVO Payments Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.61 2.92 2.64

The competitors have a potential upside of 32.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EVO Payments Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVO Payments Inc. 2.71% 5.21% 5.92% 24.53% 41.58% 26.15% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year EVO Payments Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EVO Payments Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, EVO Payments Inc.’s competitors have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. EVO Payments Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EVO Payments Inc.

Dividends

EVO Payments Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors EVO Payments Inc.’s peers beat EVO Payments Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.