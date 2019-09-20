EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Contrasting side by side

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments Inc. 29 4.55 N/A -0.88 0.00 Asure Software Inc. 7 1.03 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights EVO Payments Inc. and Asure Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EVO Payments Inc. and Asure Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments Inc. 0.00% -50.2% -1.2% Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -2.5%

Liquidity

EVO Payments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Asure Software Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EVO Payments Inc. and Asure Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 63.8%. Insiders owned 1.6% of EVO Payments Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of Asure Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVO Payments Inc. 2.71% 5.21% 5.92% 24.53% 41.58% 26.15% Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15%

For the past year EVO Payments Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Asure Software Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.