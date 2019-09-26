EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Comparing side by side

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments Inc. 29 4.40 N/A -0.88 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 121 14.29 N/A 2.78 47.50

Table 1 demonstrates EVO Payments Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments Inc. 0.00% -50.2% -1.2% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Liquidity

EVO Payments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Aspen Technology Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Aspen Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EVO Payments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for EVO Payments Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Aspen Technology Inc.’s average price target is $138.5, while its potential upside is 10.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EVO Payments Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 99.92% respectively. 1.6% are EVO Payments Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Aspen Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVO Payments Inc. 2.71% 5.21% 5.92% 24.53% 41.58% 26.15% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year EVO Payments Inc. has weaker performance than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

Aspen Technology Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors EVO Payments Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.