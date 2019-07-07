EVINE Live Inc. (EVLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB), both competing one another are Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVINE Live Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -0.33 0.00 LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 1 0.47 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EVINE Live Inc. and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVINE Live Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -9.2% LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% -260.9% -69.7%

Risk and Volatility

EVINE Live Inc.’s 2.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 129.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s beta is -0.57 which is 157.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EVINE Live Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. EVINE Live Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EVINE Live Inc. and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EVINE Live Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of EVINE Live Inc. is $0.75, with potential upside of 75.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.3% of EVINE Live Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of EVINE Live Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.83% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVINE Live Inc. -7.98% -4.7% -16.01% -61.92% -58.33% 10.73% LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. -3.42% -12.42% 104.35% 35.58% -37.33% 15.57%

For the past year EVINE Live Inc. was less bullish than LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Summary

EVINE Live Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform video commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million cable and satellite television homes, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms. It also provides logistic and marketing services; and mobile application software development and information technology support services. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a strategic alliance with Gati Limited to expand its e-commerce business in India. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.