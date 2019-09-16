EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC Inc. 31 5.07 N/A 1.21 26.53 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 139 7.20 N/A 3.66 38.20

Demonstrates EVERTEC Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to EVERTEC Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. EVERTEC Inc. is currently more affordable than Jack Henry & Associates Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7%

Risk & Volatility

EVERTEC Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. on the other hand, has 0.91 beta which makes it 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EVERTEC Inc. Its rival Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. EVERTEC Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

EVERTEC Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is $146, which is potential 0.54% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EVERTEC Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 93.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of EVERTEC Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVERTEC Inc. 0.69% -1.69% 5.5% 13.51% 35.97% 11.57% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42%

For the past year EVERTEC Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats EVERTEC Inc.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.