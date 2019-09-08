EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Comparison side by side

Both EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC Inc. 31 5.44 N/A 1.21 26.53 Ebix Inc. 48 2.00 N/A 3.02 15.22

Table 1 demonstrates EVERTEC Inc. and Ebix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ebix Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than EVERTEC Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. EVERTEC Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has EVERTEC Inc. and Ebix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6% Ebix Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 6.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.78 beta means EVERTEC Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ebix Inc.’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EVERTEC Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ebix Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered EVERTEC Inc. and Ebix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ebix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Ebix Inc. has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 32.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of EVERTEC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.3% of Ebix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of EVERTEC Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.9% of Ebix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVERTEC Inc. 0.69% -1.69% 5.5% 13.51% 35.97% 11.57% Ebix Inc. 4.9% -8.85% -9.59% -17.98% -41.59% 8.15%

For the past year EVERTEC Inc. has stronger performance than Ebix Inc.

Summary

EVERTEC Inc. beats Ebix Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.