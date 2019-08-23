Evertec (EVTC) Stock Rose While Rivulet Capital Lifted Holding by $13.43 Million; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $2.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 61.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 103,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 65,350 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 169,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 2.16M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 41,915 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Com holds 2.02 million shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 348 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 521,993 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.05% or 628,016 shares in its portfolio. 315,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 1832 Asset LP reported 0% stake. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.85% or 121,735 shares. Hartford Investment Company stated it has 46,230 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 771,968 are owned by Citigroup. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1.44 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co reported 20,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 20,450 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 469,674 shares to 621,674 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 449,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was made by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.51 million for 13.57 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 9,003 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership stated it has 648,831 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 222,598 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity has 0.01% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability invested in 416,460 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc reported 402,337 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,525 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 8,212 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management reported 405,800 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 112,674 shares. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Parkside Fin Bancorp And Tru holds 0% or 498 shares. Parametric Associate Llc holds 202,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

