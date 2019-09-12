Evertec (EVTC) Shares Rose While Artemis Investment Management Llp Upped Position by $4.28 Million; Home Depot Com (HD) Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Increased Position

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 51.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 137,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The institutional investor held 403,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83M, up from 265,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 112,087 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 35,054 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, up from 33,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $235.1. About 1.71 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 51,240 shares. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 80 shares. Fragasso accumulated 0.12% or 3,007 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 110,570 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 2,304 shares. First Bancorp And Communications Of Newtown accumulated 37,804 shares or 2.16% of the stock. 10,087 are owned by Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. Principal Group Inc reported 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oppenheimer And holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 152,808 shares. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,669 shares. 108,358 are held by Crestwood Advsr Group. Carroll Financial Associate Inc holds 0.2% or 10,769 shares. Blair William And Co Il reported 0.62% stake.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,788 shares to 38,066 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EVTC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.13 million shares or 1.22% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usa Portformulas Corporation holds 0.09% or 6,696 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 83,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp accumulated 55,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Rivulet Limited Liability Company has invested 8.29% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Citigroup Inc accumulated 46,203 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Mgmt New York reported 7,000 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 59,528 shares. Moreover, Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.11M shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 151,405 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 25,112 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Jennison has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 33,780 shares.