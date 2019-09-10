Evertec (EVTC) Shareholder Leucadia National Has Lowered Its Stake by $463,239 as Valuation Rose; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Holding by $311,373

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 17,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 34,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 51,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 161,887 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.92. About 190,059 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 04/04/2018 – MIAX Exchange Group Reports March 2018 Trading Activity; MIAX Files Petitions with USPTO to lnvalidate Seven Nasdaq Patents; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial Statements on SEDAR; 25/04/2018 – The Nasdaq Is Threatening To Wipe Out Its 2018 Gains, Up Less Than 1% Year To Date — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Vilacto Bio Inc. Upgrades Denmark Plant; Paves Way for New LACTOACTIVE iTHER® to Stimulate Local Antibody Production; 02/04/2018 – Opengear Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Business Partners Completes Acquisition of Controlling Interest in Schoeller Allibert in Partnership With Schoeller Group; 26/04/2018 – CrownBio Launches New Humanized Target Model for Immunotherapy; 06/03/2018 – Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MORPHOSYS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NASDAQ IPO THROUGH AN ADS OFFERING AND EXERCISE OF THE UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL ADSS, LEADING TO TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF USD 239

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 202,490 shares. Rivulet Capital Ltd Liability owns 2.16M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 562,884 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt owns 10,810 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.01% or 6.56M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 20,618 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 12,237 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 222,598 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 77,487 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 1,832 shares. Numerixs owns 0.01% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 3,000 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 19,685 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 16,956 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Analysts await EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. EVTC’s profit will be $30.28 million for 19.75 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by EVERTEC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.51% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $190.81M for 20.44 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 155,575 shares to 518,995 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) by 281,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).