Evertec (EVTC) Shareholder Advisory Research Has Upped Position by $419,808; Mackay Shields Lowered Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding by $959,820; Stock Price Rose

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 11,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 111,112 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55M, down from 122,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $91.73. About 1.51 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Evertec Incorporated (EVTC) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 13,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 59,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, up from 46,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Evertec Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 249,914 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 24.93 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

