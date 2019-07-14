Evertec (EVTC) Share Price Declined While Leucadia National Lowered Stake by $463,239; Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $7.89 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 516,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50 million, down from 567,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 847,700 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 17,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 51,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 191,283 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $60.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 131.96 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Capital LP reported 0.41% stake. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 47,368 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability holds 3,143 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.08% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 23 shares stake. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 209,249 shares. Capital Research Glob Investors stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Btc Cap Mngmt reported 2,420 shares stake. Hbk Investments Lp invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation accumulated 171,640 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 821,126 shares. Hl Fincl Llc holds 5,552 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 216 shares. Blackrock holds 17.31 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp accumulated 45,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Fund Mngmt holds 0% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 59,806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Cap Limited Company has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co reported 0.05% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 25,048 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 35,800 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 156,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 5,077 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alps Advisors accumulated 14,371 shares.

