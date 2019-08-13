Evertec (EVTC) Position Maintained by Rivulet Capital Llc; Reinhart Partners Has Decreased Gentex Com (GNTX) Stake as Valuation Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 28,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 175,879 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 204,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 1.03 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 159,641 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. 568 shares valued at $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.02M for 16.26 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.