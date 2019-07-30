Evertec (EVTC) Position Has Upped by Df Dent & Co Inc; Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Idex (IEX) Position as Shares Rose

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 321.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 84,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 136,875 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $169.24. About 256,293 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 118,720 shares to 397,155 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 27,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,879 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 44,954 shares. Harvey Inv Co Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 951,835 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Snyder Lp accumulated 493,278 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.44% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 540,748 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa, France-based fund reported 19,380 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.57% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Veritable Lp owns 1,557 shares.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 28.98 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.29% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Globeflex Capital Lp, California-based fund reported 46,464 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 93,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 244,100 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd owns 15,890 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp holds 0.01% or 55,900 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 81,758 shares. Principal Financial reported 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Amer Century reported 1.21M shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). North Star Asset reported 1.74% stake. 4,107 were reported by Tower Rech Llc (Trc).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 408,611 shares to 120,334 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 54,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,171 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.