Evertec (EVTC) Position Has Raised by Rivulet Capital Llc; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position Maintained by Goodnow Investment Group Llc

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 272,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.37 million, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 216,593 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 439,288 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.03M, up from 437,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.49. About 132,601 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 426,615 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $145.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EVTC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.13 million shares or 1.22% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 20,404 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Amp Capital Invsts holds 9,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc reported 2,142 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). 14,344 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Nordea Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 617,419 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston reported 723,748 shares stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Hanseatic Management Svcs reported 0% stake. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Navellier Associate Incorporated holds 77,369 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kingdon Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 121,047 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 5,647 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 73,912 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc holds 2.45% or 30,182 shares. Zpr Inv Mngmt owns 8,692 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.02% or 388,460 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). British Columbia Investment Management Corporation has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 2,483 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,850 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 7,638 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv owns 21,729 shares. Capital Associates Ny owns 1.36% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 4,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 444,422 shares.