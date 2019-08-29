Evertec (EVTC) Holder Rivulet Capital Upped Its Stake by $13.43 Million as Valuation Rose; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 41,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 91,940 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, down from 133,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 1.27 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 million, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 238,202 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Fort Lp holds 39,045 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Axa has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Parkside Bank has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). 648,831 are held by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. Victory Incorporated holds 9,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 74,265 are held by Sei Invs. Polaris Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 113,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 15,890 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 1.44 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 2.26M shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group holds 226,868 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.01% or 33,200 shares. Moreover, Century has 0.03% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Evertec (EVTC) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c; Raises Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EVERTEC, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.29 million were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. M&T National Bank Corp holds 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 258,080 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 34,358 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability accumulated 0.23% or 11,039 shares. 136 were accumulated by Jnba Advsr. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 1.17M shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 1.29 million shares stake. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.04% or 1,474 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 12,892 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 6,665 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Co holds 9,612 shares. The Florida-based Cypress Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.52% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Qci Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 163 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.56M for 26.45 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10,702 shares to 52,425 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 8,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).