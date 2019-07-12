Evertec (EVTC) Holder Rivulet Capital Upped Its Stake by $13.43 Million; As Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Litespeed Management Decreased Its Position by $2.66 Million

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 204,747 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Scripps’ $299 Million Term Loan B, Ba3 Cfr Unchanged; 10/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – A PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT SHOWS THAT CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HAVE ELECTED ALL 3 OF CO’S CLASS A NOMINEES AS DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 10/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HOLDERS ELECT ALL THREE SCRIPPS BOARD NOMINEES; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Completes Repricing of $300M Term Loan B Maturing in 2024; 24/04/2018 – Stephen J. Dubner brings ‘Freakonomics Radio’ podcast to the Stitcher network

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 million, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 74,834 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 1 sale for $3.42 million activity. On Monday, January 14 SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $91,363 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 5,000 shares. Peirce Mary bought $251,982 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Wednesday, February 6. $209,000 worth of stock was sold by Lawlor Brian G. on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 298,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv has 7,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.07% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 8,068 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 1,610 shares. 55,400 were reported by Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 7.83M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 10,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prns invested in 0% or 3,793 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Co has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Swiss Bancorp, Switzerland-based fund reported 86,716 shares. Alphaone Services Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 2,732 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd has invested 0.08% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0% or 2,790 shares.