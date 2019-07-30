Evertec (EVTC) Holder Rivulet Capital Boosted Position by $13.43 Million; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding as Stock Declined

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 million, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 300,421 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 6,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $529.61. About 327,322 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Take a Position on the Financial Sector With this Trade While You Can – Investorplace.com” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EVERTEC, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 39,079 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). 93,323 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. 5,077 were reported by Ameritas Inv Partners. 808,905 are held by Northern Tru. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 1,722 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd holds 156,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership reported 39,045 shares stake. Polaris Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,200 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) or 5,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 20,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Llc holds 33,464 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/30/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 6,056 shares to 76,394 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mi invested in 0.01% or 45 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 20,867 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited reported 1,546 shares. Bath Savings Trust Com stated it has 3,960 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Azimuth Management Lc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 71,547 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 9 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs invested in 0.5% or 7,214 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Premier Asset Lc invested in 24,885 shares or 3.38% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Tennessee-based fund reported 6 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has 0.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 45 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd reported 942 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability owns 0.72% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 5,816 shares. Field And Main National Bank reported 601 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.09 million activity. Shares for $3.94M were sold by MOHR MARSHALL. The insider GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.10 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.