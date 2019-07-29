Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor- Memory Chips. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies Inc. 7 2.65 N/A -1.06 0.00 Rambus Inc. 11 6.15 N/A -1.38 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -30.3% Rambus Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -10.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Everspin Technologies Inc. are 3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Rambus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Rambus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Everspin Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Everspin Technologies Inc. and Rambus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 82.6% respectively. Everspin Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 0.8% are Rambus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everspin Technologies Inc. -2.71% -12.22% 26.72% -2.33% -14.42% 34.4% Rambus Inc. 0.17% 2.47% 16.07% 32.01% -11.29% 51.63%

For the past year Everspin Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Rambus Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Rambus Inc. beats Everspin Technologies Inc.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers first generation, second generation, third generation, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED-based lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The companyÂ’s products are integrated into a range of devices and systems, powering, and securing diverse applications, including big data, Internet of things, mobile, consumer, and media platforms. Rambus Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Microsoft Researchers to develop prototype systems that optimize memory performance in cryogenic temperatures. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.