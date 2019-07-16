Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) Reaches $6.57 After 6.00% Up Move; NYRSTAR NV BRUXELLES ORDINARY SHARES (NYRSF) Sellers Decreased By 16.61% Their Shorts

The stock of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 58,964 shares traded. Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) has declined 14.42% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MRAM News: 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Mgmt Buys New 5.7% Position in Everspin; 19/03/2018 – EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES -CO, ALPS TO MUTUALLY GRANT LICENSES TO MAGNETORESISTIVE-BASED 3D SENSOR PATENT PORTFOLIOS FOR MAGNETORESISTIVE SENSOR PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Everspin Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 Everspin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Everspin Bolsters Executive Team With Promotion and New Hire; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New 2.9% Position in Everspin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Everspin Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRAM); 09/05/2018 – Everspin Technologies Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 41c; 09/05/2018 – Everspin Technologies 1Q Rev $14.9M; 23/05/2018 – Everspin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $112.56M company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $6.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MRAM worth $6.75M more.

NYRSTAR NV BRUXELLES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NYRSF) had a decrease of 16.61% in short interest. NYRSF’s SI was 130,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.61% from 155,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Everspin Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% negative EPS growth.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory products to clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $112.56 million. It offers first generation, second generation, third generation, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

Nyrstar NV engages in mining, smelting, and producing zinc, lead, and other base and precious metals primarily in Europe, Australia, Canada, the United States, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $. It offers zinc in concentrate from its mining operations, as well as offers zinc galvanizing alloys and zinc die casting alloys for various industries that range from construction and infrastructure, transport and industrial machinery, and communications to electronics, consumer products, and human health. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also produces copper concentrates and copper cathodes used in building construction, electrical and electronic products, transportation equipment, consumer products, and industrial machinery and equipment; and lead concentrate primarily for the production of batteries.

