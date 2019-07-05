Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) and SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Comparison side by side

Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) and SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) compete against each other in the Semiconductor- Memory Chips sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies Inc. 7 2.32 N/A -1.06 0.00 SMART Global Holdings Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 4.52 4.47

Table 1 highlights Everspin Technologies Inc. and SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -30.3% SMART Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 50.6% 14.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Everspin Technologies Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival SMART Global Holdings Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Everspin Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SMART Global Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Everspin Technologies Inc. and SMART Global Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SMART Global Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

SMART Global Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.5 average target price and a 8.87% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.8% of Everspin Technologies Inc. shares and 98.3% of SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Everspin Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, SMART Global Holdings Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everspin Technologies Inc. -2.71% -12.22% 26.72% -2.33% -14.42% 34.4% SMART Global Holdings Inc. -6.01% -5.04% -29.42% -32.8% -56.19% -32.05%

For the past year Everspin Technologies Inc. has 34.4% stronger performance while SMART Global Holdings Inc. has -32.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors SMART Global Holdings Inc. beats Everspin Technologies Inc.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers first generation, second generation, third generation, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.