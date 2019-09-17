Eversource Energy (ES) Touches $83.06 High on Sep, 17; Stealthgas (GASS) Shorts Lowered By 9.64%

The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) reached all time high today, Sep, 17 and still has $90.54 target or 9.00% above today’s $83.06 share price. This indicates more upside for the $26.88B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $90.54 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.42B more. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.06. About 246,096 shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 23/05/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO -MASSACHUSETTS’ DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY RESOURCES’ OUTCOME DOES NOT CHANGE COS COMMITMENT TO DEVELOP OFFSHORE WIND IN UNITED STATES; 12/04/2018 – Eversource Energy to Webcast First Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY DISCLOSES PROPOSAL TO BUY CT WATER SERVICE,; 02/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.30; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two and Affirms Six Classes of JPMCC 2004-C2; 09/03/2018 – WFSB Hartford: Eversource: Goal for full power restoration is Sunday evening; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Eversource May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – CONNECTICUT WATER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS “CAREFULLY’ REVIEWED EVERSOURCE’S UNSOLICITED ACQUISITION PROPOSAL; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – WILL ACTIVELY SOLICIT PROPOSALS FOR ALTERNATIVE MERGER, ACQUISITION OR OTHER STRATEGIC DEAL INVOLVING CONNECTICUT WATER; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Offers to Buy Connecticut Water in Bid Rivaling SJW

Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) had a decrease of 9.64% in short interest. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas producers and users worldwide. The company has market cap of $124.94 million. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil.

Among 5 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eversource Energy has $9100 highest and $7700 lowest target. $83’s average target is -0.07% below currents $83.06 stock price. Eversource Energy had 9 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 30. UBS maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) rating on Friday, September 6. UBS has “Buy” rating and $9100 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $26.88 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 30.68 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Analysts await Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 1.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.93 per share. ES’s profit will be $304.18 million for 22.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Eversource Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.