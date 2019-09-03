Eversource Energy (ES) Reaches $81.38 52-Week High; Last Week Simmons First National (SFNC) Coverage

The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) hit a new 52-week high and has $85.45 target or 5.00% above today’s $81.38 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $26.39 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $85.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.32B more. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 1.15M shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 19/04/2018 – Eversource Energy Discloses Proposal To Acquire Connecticut Water Service, Inc. For $63.50 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – PRELIMINARY S-4 PROXY AND REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SJW GROUP MERGER TO BE FILED SHORTLY; 09/03/2018 – Middletown Press: Eversource: All power should be restored in Connecticut by 11 p.m. Sunday, possibly sooner; 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Sent Follow-Up Communication to Connecticut Water Expressing Continued Interest on April 17; 02/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE 1Q EPS 85C; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says Board Determined Eversource Bid Not ‘Superior Proposal’; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY TO URGE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST” SJW GROUP MERGER PROPOSAL, OTHERS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two and Affirms Six Classes of JPMCC 2004-C2; 04/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS INSIST CTWS BOARD MEET W/ COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Eversource Energy

Among 2 analysts covering Simmons 1st Nat’l (NASDAQ:SFNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Simmons 1st Nat’l has $31 highest and $29 lowest target. $30’s average target is 28.87% above currents $23.28 stock price. Simmons 1st Nat’l had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 14. See Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral Reinitiate

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Initiate

Analysts await Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 1.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.93 per share. ES’s profit will be $304.78 million for 21.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Eversource Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eversource Energy has $8800 highest and $73 lowest target. $81.80’s average target is 0.52% above currents $81.38 stock price. Eversource Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Friday, June 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7700 target in Friday, August 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $26.39 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 30.06 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

More notable recent Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eversource Energy Offers Simple Stability – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Eversource Receives Nation’s Top Honor for Encouraging and Empowering Employees in the Military – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 158,784 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 16/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ to Simmons First National Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Simmons Reports Record Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $135.0M; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $300 MLN OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.17%, EST. 3.98%

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The Company’s deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. The firm provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $451,553 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 MAKRIS GEORGE JR bought $329,603 worth of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) or 13,518 shares.