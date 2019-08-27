Eversource Energy (ES) Reaches $80.60 High on Aug, 27; Ci Investments Lowered Its Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Holding

The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) reached all time high today, Aug, 27 and still has $83.02 target or 3.00% above today’s $80.60 share price. This indicates more upside for the $26.08B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $83.02 PT is reached, the company will be worth $782.46M more. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 82,137 shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Eversource May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 06/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY ESG ISSUES; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER: EVERSOURCE PROPOSAL NOT SUPERIOR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Eversource May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns (P)Aaa (sf) to Public Service Company of New Hampshire’s utility cost recovery bonds; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – BOARD CONCLUDED EVERSOURCE ENERGY’S PROPOSAL IS NOT SUPERIOR PROPOSAL OR REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY SAYS “REITERATES THAT EVERSOURCE’S $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL” FOR CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE “OFFERS A HIGHER PRICE”; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Has Attempted to Engage Privately With Connecticut Water for Some Time; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Current Eversource Proposal Substantially Undervalues Compan; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – EVERSOURCE ENERGY WILL BE AMONG THOSE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN SOLICITATION PROCESS

Ci Investments Inc decreased Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc analyzed 56,559 shares as Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)'s stock rose 1.48%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 1.40M shares with $46.33 million value, down from 1.45M last quarter. Viper Energy Partners now has $3.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 7,913 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eversource Energy has $8800 highest and $73 lowest target. $81.80’s average target is 1.49% above currents $80.6 stock price. Eversource Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. UBS maintained the shares of ES in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $26.08 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 29.77 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Among 8 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41.75’s average target is 47.42% above currents $28.32 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Raymond James maintained Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James.