Eversource Energy (ES) Reaches $79.25 52-Week High; ICA GRUPPEN AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (ICCGF) Shorts Raised By 4.59%

The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) hit a new 52-week high and has $86.38 target or 9.00% above today’s $79.25 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $25.65 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $86.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.31B more. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 430,826 shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 02/05/2018 – Eversource Energy 1Q Net $269.5M; 03/05/2018 – Linda Forry Named Eversource Trustee; 02/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE 1Q EPS 85C; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Carefully Reviewed Eversource’s Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Issues Statement Regarding Eversource Energy’s Intention to Launch Distracting Proxy Contest; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Ever; 25/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Last Week Rejected Separate Bid From Ever; 02/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE 1Q OPER REV. $2.29B, EST. $2.12B; 27/04/2018 – Eversource Energy Files Preliminary Proxy Statement; 20/04/2018 – CTWS FILES EMAIL TO COMMUNITY ON EVERSOURCE PROPOSAL WITH SEC

ICA GRUPPEN AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) had an increase of 4.59% in short interest. ICCGF’s SI was 510,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.59% from 487,900 shares previously. It closed at $41.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ICA Gruppen AB , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company has market cap of $8.62 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Bank, ICA Real Estate, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products.

Among 5 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eversource Energy has $8800 highest and $73 lowest target. $81.80’s average target is 3.22% above currents $79.25 stock price. Eversource Energy had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8800 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) rating on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7700 target.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $25.65 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 29.28 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.