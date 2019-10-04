Eversource Energy (ES) Gets BidaskScore Higher Rating; Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) Sentiment Is 1.15

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)‘s old rating is no longer valid. BidaskScore upped Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)‘s rating to a Buy.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (MSD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 15 funds increased and started new positions, while 13 reduced and sold stock positions in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 5.33 million shares, up from 5.17 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Among 5 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eversource Energy has $9100 highest and $7700 lowest target. $83.60’s average target is -1.28% below currents $84.68 stock price. Eversource Energy had 11 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9100 target in Friday, September 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 25.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 294,606 shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 27/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Connecticut Water Shareholders Urged to Vote ‘Against’ SJW Group Deal; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with SJW Group to Allow for Solicitation of Alternative Proposals; 23/04/2018 – Cape Cod Today: Eversource: Helicopter Inspections Begin Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE 1Q EPS 85C; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – TO BEGIN SOLICITING INDICATIONS OF INTEREST FROM THIRD PARTIES; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Carefully Reviewed Eversource’s Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal; 06/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE SPOKESMAN AL LARA COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 09/03/2018 – Boston Channel: Eversource: ‘Substantially complete power restoration’ by Sat. evening; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – EXPRESSED ITS INTEREST IN PURSUING AN ACQUISITION OF CONNECTICUT WATER IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Expressed Its Interest in Pursuing an Acquisition of Connecticut Water in 2017

Analysts await Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 1.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.93 per share. ES’s profit will be $303.32 million for 22.52 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Eversource Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $27.33 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 31.28 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. for 854,901 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Llc owns 400,000 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 0.08% invested in the company for 201,982 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 69,665 shares.

