EverQuote Inc. (EVER)’s Financial Results Comparing With MidSouth Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:MSL)

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) and MidSouth Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:MSL) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote Inc. 10 1.94 N/A -1.74 0.00 MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 12 3.21 N/A -2.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see EverQuote Inc. and MidSouth Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.4% -74.4% MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -16% -1.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.4% of EverQuote Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.3% of MidSouth Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 15.6% of EverQuote Inc. shares. Competitively, MidSouth Bancorp Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74% MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 0.41% 4% -1.61% 9.98% -13.57% 15.38%

For the past year EverQuote Inc. has stronger performance than MidSouth Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors MidSouth Bancorp Inc. beats EverQuote Inc.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of January 31, 2017, the company had 57 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.