EverQuote Inc. (EVER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) compete with each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote Inc. 13 3.29 N/A -1.74 0.00 Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 41 4.08 N/A 3.67 11.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of EverQuote Inc. and Community Trust Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.4% -74.4% Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.4% of EverQuote Inc. shares and 59.8% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. shares. EverQuote Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74% Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.67% 0.36% 1.17% 3.3% -14.31% 6.77%

For the past year EverQuote Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Community Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. beats EverQuote Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.