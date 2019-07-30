EverQuote Inc. (EVER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Since EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are part of the Regional – Southeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote Inc. 9 2.17 N/A -1.74 0.00 Cadence Bancorporation 20 3.74 N/A 1.96 10.80

In table 1 we can see EverQuote Inc. and Cadence Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote Inc. 0.00% 307.5% -98.3% Cadence Bancorporation 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for EverQuote Inc. and Cadence Bancorporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 1 1 2.50

Cadence Bancorporation on the other hand boasts of a $24.33 average price target and a 41.95% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of EverQuote Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Cadence Bancorporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 47% of EverQuote Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Cadence Bancorporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EverQuote Inc. 3.68% 30.18% 96.08% -12.91% 0% 163.16% Cadence Bancorporation -4.57% 4.3% 5.5% -4.26% -27.95% 25.8%

For the past year EverQuote Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cadence Bancorporation.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats EverQuote Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.