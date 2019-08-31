EverQuote Inc. (EVER)’s Financial Results Comparing With BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote Inc. 12 3.07 N/A -1.74 0.00 BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.17 N/A 2.07 14.43

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.4% -74.4% BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BancorpSouth Bank 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus target price of $31.75, with potential upside of 15.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.4% of EverQuote Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.3% of BancorpSouth Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 15.6% of EverQuote Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of BancorpSouth Bank’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74% BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35%

For the past year EverQuote Inc. was more bullish than BancorpSouth Bank.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors BancorpSouth Bank beats EverQuote Inc.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.