EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) Reaches $24.69 52-Week High; Last Week Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sorrento Therapeutics has $40 highest and $12 lowest target. $26’s average target is 1030.43% above currents $2.3 stock price. Sorrento Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by H.C. Wainwright. See Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $10.5 New Target: $12 Maintain

The stock of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) hit a new 52-week high and has $25.43 target or 3.00% above today’s $24.69 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $637.15 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $25.43 price target is reached, the company will be worth $19.11 million more. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 84,366 shares traded. EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has declined 4.13% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company has market cap of $301.25 million. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 26.34% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,465 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) for 234,254 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 13,172 shares. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 146,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) for 46,730 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) for 146,000 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc reported 23,489 shares stake. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 195,890 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc owns 76,021 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) for 187,423 shares. Raymond James Financial Service owns 12,459 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). American Gp holds 0% or 73,026 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 64,223 shares traded. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has declined 46.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SRNE News: 19/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Welcomes Jiong Shao as Chief Fincl Officer and Reaffirms Intent to Seek Nasdaq/HKSE Dual Listing in 2018; 18/04/2018 – CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial, Working with Parent Company Atria Wealth Solutions, Plan Multimillion; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 22/04/2018 – DJ Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRNE); 27/03/2018 – SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES UNSECURED $120.5M CONVERTIBLE NOTE FINANCING; 13/04/2018 – President of Spectrum Global Solutions lnterviewed on RedChip Money Report; 28/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Chairman/CEO update to stockholders; 28/03/2018 – SORRENTO: CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO EXECUTE ON STRATEGIC PLAN; 19/03/2018 – SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS WELCOMES JIONG SHAO AS CFO & REAFFIRMS IN; 19/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Welcomes Jiong Shao as Chief Financial Officer and Reaffirms Intent to Seek Nasdaq/HKSE Dual Listing in 2018

More notable recent Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sorrento Therapeutics News: SRNE Stock Tanks on Equity Offering – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Sorrento (SRNE) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Sorrento (SRNE) Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sorrento Therapeutics Shares Move On RTX Trial Update – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company has market cap of $637.15 million. The company's online marketplace offers clients shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It currently has negative earnings. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators.

More notable recent EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Important Takeaways From iQiyi’s Q2 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TPI Composites Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Have All The Good Deals Gone? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.