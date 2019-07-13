EverQuote Inc. (EVER) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Comparison side by side

Both EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote Inc. 9 2.07 N/A -1.74 0.00 CBTX Inc. 31 5.22 N/A 1.94 14.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of EverQuote Inc. and CBTX Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of EverQuote Inc. and CBTX Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote Inc. 0.00% 307.5% -98.3% CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of EverQuote Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.9% of CBTX Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 47% are EverQuote Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of CBTX Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EverQuote Inc. 3.68% 30.18% 96.08% -12.91% 0% 163.16% CBTX Inc. 0.04% -13.84% -15.02% -15.45% -4.86% -4.73%

For the past year EverQuote Inc. had bullish trend while CBTX Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CBTX Inc. beats EverQuote Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.