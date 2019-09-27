EverQuote Inc. (EVER) and BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Comparing side by side

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) and BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) compete with each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote Inc. 22 -1.88 6.79M -1.74 0.00 BB&T Corporation 49 1.28 762.49M 4.00 12.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EverQuote Inc. and BB&T Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EverQuote Inc. and BB&T Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote Inc. 30,933,940.77% -405.4% -74.4% BB&T Corporation 1,561,199,836.20% 11.3% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for EverQuote Inc. and BB&T Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BB&T Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, BB&T Corporation’s potential downside is -1.42% and its average target price is $52.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.4% of EverQuote Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of BB&T Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 15.6% of EverQuote Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are BB&T Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74% BB&T Corporation -0.02% 3.97% 1.68% 5.21% 0.17% 18.95%

For the past year EverQuote Inc. has stronger performance than BB&T Corporation

Summary

BB&T Corporation beats EverQuote Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. It operates in six segments: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. BB&T Corporation also provides various funding services; and asset management, automobile lending, bankcard lending, consumer finance, home equity and mortgage lending, insurance, investment brokerage, mobile/online banking, payment, sales finance, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital markets, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investments, real estate lending, and supply chain management services. Further, the company provides retail brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, investment advice, corporate finance, and equity research services, as well as facilitates the origination, trading, and distribution of fixed-income securities and equity products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,196 offices. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.