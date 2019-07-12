EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) Analysts See $-0.15 EPS; Digital Realty Trust (DLR)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, EverQuote, Inc.’s analysts see -11.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 112,218 shares traded. EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 237 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 210 decreased and sold holdings in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 208.27 million shares, up from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Digital Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 11 to 9 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 172 Increased: 186 New Position: 51.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company has market cap of $358.22 million. The company's online marketplace offers clients shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It currently has negative earnings. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $121.03. About 853,475 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 7.84% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for 8.99 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 472,900 shares or 7.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has 4.46% invested in the company for 163,329 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 3.85% in the stock. Honeywell International Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 66,440 shares.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $336.46M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

