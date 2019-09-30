Evermay Wealth Management Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Trimmed by $328,527; Terril Brothers Has Trimmed Holding in Woodward (WWD) by $2.51 Million

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 22,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 68,974 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, down from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 551,265 shares traded or 55.96% up from the average. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.87 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58 million and $360.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,256 were reported by Sather Financial Grp. 638 were accumulated by Hudock Capital Limited Liability. Harvey Com Ltd Liability holds 2.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 102,469 shares. Moreover, Gm Advisory Group has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,319 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Com has 15,538 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,786 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 5,365 shares. Sumitomo Life Co holds 17,889 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. American Research Mngmt holds 0.04% or 735 shares in its portfolio. 1,344 are held by Ccm Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Optimum Advisors accumulated 1,171 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 12,049 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. North Star Asset reported 33,670 shares. Captrust Financial holds 36,565 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $313.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 408,165 shares to 511,920 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33 million for 20.88 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 41,619 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bank Of The West reported 5,254 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 116,955 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,494 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 0% or 8,126 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,000 shares. Blackrock holds 5.32M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 200 shares. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Susquehanna Gru Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 31,789 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 2,261 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 12,485 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp accumulated 1,763 shares. Caprock Gp Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 2,671 shares. 37,941 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund.