Evermay Wealth Management Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $329,115 as Share Value Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Trimmed Its New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Position by $313,170; Share Price Rose

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 28,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 2.39 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Mngmt reported 33,502 shares. Corda Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 166,986 shares. The Ohio-based Parkwood Limited has invested 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). National Pension owns 1.90 million shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 12,828 shares. Moreover, Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 219 shares. The Michigan-based Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Massachusetts-based has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Df Dent And has 5,212 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Company accumulated 1,898 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 670,704 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel reported 13,120 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 4,259 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York has 2.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,248 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 139,244 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,600 shares to 27,490 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 738,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 670,819 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 745,205 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 5.12M shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 57,358 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.02% or 27,936 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 9,100 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 78,050 shares. Dupont Management holds 23,900 shares. Markston International Ltd Liability invested in 400 shares. Regions has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Lp has 116,774 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 92,553 shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. CIAMPA DOMINICK also bought $394,641 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares.

