Evermay Wealth Management Position In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Upped; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Delphi Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.07 Million

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 24.01M shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 5.46M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinor Asa by 15,958 shares to 59,073 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,091 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

