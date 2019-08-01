Evermay Wealth Management Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Boosted by $329,115; Advent International Increased Position in United Technologiescorp (UTX)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $141.82. About 6.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $132.26. About 1.98M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Partners Llc owns 3,752 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boston Rech Mngmt has invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 119,961 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,117 are held by Trust Department Mb Bank N A. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gp has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Professional Advisory Inc has invested 3.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company holds 0.95% or 101,746 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 64,008 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cutter Brokerage stated it has 8,307 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 832,842 shares. Amer Inv Inc stated it has 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schwartz Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division accumulated 140,075 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Is Poised to Win the Next Decade Hands Down – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Limited Liability Com invested in 0.43% or 5,153 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.29% or 179,835 shares. Johnson stated it has 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Heritage has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parametric Port holds 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2.47 million shares. Howe Rusling Inc has 2,840 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 9.81 million were reported by Northern Tru. Puzo Michael J accumulated 51,835 shares. Fort LP reported 18,171 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,513 shares. The California-based Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Coastline Tru Com, Rhode Island-based fund reported 16,567 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Company owns 9,840 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 52,133 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 2.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

