Evermay Wealth Management Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Valicenti Advisory Services Lowered Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $1.91 Million

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 33,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,535 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 65,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 2.26 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 3.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,792 were reported by Winslow Asset Mgmt. 15,083 are held by Sequoia Advisors Limited Co. Nottingham has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 597,891 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 26,332 shares. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 55,159 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,176 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsr Limited Co accumulated 37,970 shares or 0.39% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 345,183 shares. Stanley holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,645 shares. Alphamark Lc accumulated 0.05% or 964 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 2,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson And Communication Limited Liability Com holds 0.68% or 73,221 shares. Bangor Retail Bank invested in 0.32% or 15,342 shares. Punch And Investment Mgmt holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 56,260 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A owns 16,075 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Avalon Limited Liability Co owns 1.19M shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 18,133 shares. Dorsey Whitney Company Limited Liability Corp reported 3,685 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 60,263 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.01% or 9,086 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 1.18 million shares. Fragasso Grp invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.23% or 992,208 shares. Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 131,889 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.31% or 1.04M shares. White Pine Inv owns 6,386 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 13,242 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

