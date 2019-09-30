Evermay Wealth Management Lowered Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $328,527; Grassi Investment Management Lifted Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $547,400

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 68,765 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 64,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 1.07 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $164.45. About 1.47M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hikari Pwr Ltd accumulated 193,600 shares or 3.62% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weik Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blair William & Il owns 224,291 shares. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New England Research & Management accumulated 6,145 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Limited Company has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nuwave Investment Ltd Company stated it has 910 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Grassi Investment Management, California-based fund reported 38,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 108,978 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Asset Strategies Inc owns 1,675 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa invested 2.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lee Danner & Bass has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,632 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 17,889 shares. Fagan Associates accumulated 5,741 shares.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58M and $360.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.06 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates Lc, New York-based fund reported 416,159 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Company holds 0.73% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 37,553 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny accumulated 10,075 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Financial Bank Of Hawaii owns 25,146 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union State Bank has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 6,293 are owned by Cibc Bancshares Usa. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Reynders Mcveigh Limited Company holds 0.03% or 2,305 shares. Murphy Cap Management Incorporated reported 11,145 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 278 shares or 0% of the stock. 28,534 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Service Inc. 2,749 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3,949 shares to 54,407 shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,187 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

