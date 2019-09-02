Evermay Wealth Management Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $329,115; Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund Has 0.78 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 18 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 23 decreased and sold holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 6.05 million shares, down from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 10 New Position: 8.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 133.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evermay Wealth Management Llc acquired 2,965 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Evermay Wealth Management Llc holds 5,185 shares with $576,000 value, up from 2,220 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67's average target is 12.68% above currents $137.26 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $515.39 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 35.6 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 28,718 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund for 437,303 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 94,146 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 39,520 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 298,193 shares.