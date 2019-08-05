Evermay Wealth Management Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $329,115; GARIBALDI RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES (GGIFF) Sellers Decreased By 8.14% Their Shorts

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GGIFF) had a decrease of 8.14% in short interest. GGIFF’s SI was 70,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.14% from 76,200 shares previously. With 49,700 avg volume, 1 days are for GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GGIFF)’s short sellers to cover GGIFF’s short positions. It closed at $1.0044 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 133.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evermay Wealth Management Llc acquired 2,965 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Evermay Wealth Management Llc holds 5,185 shares with $576,000 value, up from 2,220 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $248.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 6.46M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 6. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $125 target. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 13. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 0.38% or 34,502 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 1.19M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 1.20 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com holds 108,359 shares. Prelude Management Lc holds 0.12% or 18,824 shares in its portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A owns 34,370 shares. California-based Hollencrest Capital has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hallmark Cap Mgmt owns 15,815 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0.31% or 9,089 shares. Stanley accumulated 9,645 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Drexel Morgan reported 15,992 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 1.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,584 shares stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Garibaldi Resources Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company has market cap of $107.22 million. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s flagship project is the E&L project that is located at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.

More important recent Garibaldi Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:GGIFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Risks Of Small Cap Momentum Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Westmoreland Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Westmoreland Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Members of Ad Hoc Lending Group; WMLP Simultaneously Files Chapter 11 to Sell Assets – GlobeNewswire” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Garibaldi Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:GGIFF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bombardier Is Heading For A Crash Landing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2016.