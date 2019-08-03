Evermay Wealth Management Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Decreased Its Position by $3.12 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 94,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.69 million, down from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 7.89 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 percent; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Shenanigans (Correct); 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO OWN 19.6% EQUITY STAKE IN GM CRUISE; 26/04/2018 – STEVENS SAYS KOREA DEAL COULD HELP GM 2019 PROFIT BY $500M; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants More Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles – CERAWeek Market Talk; 23/05/2018 – TRUMP SAYS SEEKING TO DETERMINE IF IMPORTS IMPACT U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – SEOUL-GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN SAYS VERY CLOSE TO RESOLUTION ON GM KOREA; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS URGES U.S., CHINA TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE; 28/03/2018 – Cadillac, Lincoln launch SUVs in New York with an eye on China sales

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martin Incorporated Tn has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Investors holds 61,457 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Lc invested in 0.02% or 562 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24.40 million shares. Old Bancshares In has 6,608 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First City Capital Mngmt owns 4,264 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Skylands Cap Limited Liability has 8,000 shares. Heathbridge Cap Limited owns 251,875 shares or 5.59% of their US portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grassi Invest holds 74,647 shares. Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Destination Wealth has invested 1.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howard Cap Mngmt owns 3.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 210,070 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+ Changes the DIS Stock Narrative in a Really Big Way – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ohio state senators see progress on Workhouse deal for Lordstown plant – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Herro Comments on General Motors – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Motors Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Saved General Motors Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Day In Market History: GM Buys Cadillac For $4.5M – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 245,400 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $509.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 511,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Cap Mgmt has 1.06% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.29M shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth holds 21,535 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp holds 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 1.46 million shares. 4,504 were reported by Cordasco Fincl Net. Bruce And Co Inc holds 2.28% or 315,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 6.21M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.12% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Barry Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 5,466 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Foster & Motley has invested 0.09% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 800 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 725,300 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability owns 173,345 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6.27M shares. Axa has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).