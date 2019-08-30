Evermay Wealth Management Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Stock Price Rose, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Upped by $1.30 Million Its Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 54,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 376,454 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 322,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 82,424 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 3.53M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 431,344 shares to 28,539 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,306 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

