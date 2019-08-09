Evermay Wealth Management Holding In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Increased; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Valuation Declined While Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $940,000

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 454,390 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.43. About 1.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 46,149 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 6,187 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Limited reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). River Road Asset Management Limited Liability holds 7,297 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scotia accumulated 0.82% or 576,829 shares. Barton Invest Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,179 shares. Spinnaker reported 34,502 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Co reported 2,969 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability owns 6,925 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc has invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Dominion Capital Incorporated owns 24,147 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 3,412 shares. State Street holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 74.77 million shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Nanotech Stocks to Watch for Explosive Innovation – Investorplace.com” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.