Evermay Wealth Management Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Raised by $329,115 as Stock Value Rose; Franklin Covey Co (FC) Stock Rose While Rice Hall James & Associates Raised by $2.04 Million Its Position

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 3.64M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 32.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 81,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The institutional investor held 333,020 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 251,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 24,086 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meet Group Inc by 63,768 shares to 105,871 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 146,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,681 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 10,232 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 292,588 shares. Lapides Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,007 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co invested in 0% or 20,039 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Inc has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 333,020 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 18,359 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 848,725 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 11,200 shares. 36,312 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Tower Rech (Trc) reported 582 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 183,347 shares in its portfolio.

